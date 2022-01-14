New offices, retail space, apartments coming to Research Park

Plans to add new retail spaces and apartments to Cummings Research Park are currently underway.
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce announced plans for the first mixed-use development, called Arcadia. It will have space for offices, stores, restaurants and apartments.
The executive director of Cummings Research Park (CRP), Erin Koshut, said Arcadia will have a major impact on the area.
“Having a healthy and vibrant Research Park benefits all of this community," she said.
What used to be a Catholic high school and was left unattended for about four years is being demolished to make way for the development.
Arcadia will be the first mixed-use development in CRP East.
It will have thousands of square feet for office and retail space, as well as about 250 apartments.
"You’ll see an increase in jobs, you’ll see an increase in apartment offerings for those that are moving here to take the jobs that we have, you’ll see an increase in sales tax revenue in the city — which helps fund a lot of the projects that we enjoy across our community," said Koshut.
People from across the country are moving to Huntsville, mainly for all the job opportunities available in the area, especially in the Research Park area.
Koshut said they listened to surrounding businesses and came up with their master plan to develop the area.
“Looking at what companies wanted and thereby what their employees wanted, many of these accessible amenities and mixed-use areas were identified as part of that comprehensive master planning process," she said.
They anticipate Arcadia being complete by 2024.