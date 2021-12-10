New community care clinic opening Monday in Tanner

On Monday, Athens-Limestone Hospital will open its community care center in Tanner.
Those in the Limestone County community say Tanner really needed a health care clinic. For those that live on the south end of U.S. 31, they’d have to go to Decatur or Athens to get care, but on Monday, that will change.
Limestone County District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said Tanner has a high minority population that doesn’t currently have all the necessary health care services.
The center will offer everyday care all the way to minor procedures.
The clinic is something that Limestone County native Adam Graves said will certainly be appreciated and used.
“I definitely think that community care clinic in Tanner is going to be beneficial because, basically, there’s nothing on the south side of town,” said Graves. "All those residents around there, especially our elderly patients and stuff, they are going to be using that like crazy.”
The clinic will be open for preventative care, chronic disease management, geriatric care, routine checkups, same-day urgent care visits, annual gynecological exams, injections, minor procedures, impacted ear issues and annual wellness visits.
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. until noon Fridays. Call 256-216-9658 to make an appointment.
The Tanner community care center will accept Medicaid.