New CDC Covid-19 metrics look at impact on hospitals to determine county severity levels

According to new guidance released Friday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 70% of healthy Americans live in a county where they don't need to wear a mask indoors.
The CDC is now labeling counties at a "low," "medium" or "high" level based on the Covid-19 impact on hospitals and the severity of cases in the county.
The three main factors for the new metrics are:
- Number of new hospitalizations for Covid-19;
- Number of current Covid-19 inpatients in a hospital; and
- New number of Covid-19 cases in the community.
Once that information is compiled, the CDC will then determine which level the county falls into.
This new metric is a way to determine what preventive measures a county should take, including if masks are required for everyone or only those at high-risk.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department for Public Health said, regardless of the county's level, people should still keep their health and risks in mind.
"If people are high-risk or around people that are high-risk, they should still take precautions because they could make other people at risk for severe disease and potential hospitalization," he said.
The CDC said the county levels will be updated at least weekly. You can check your county below.