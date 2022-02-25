 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New CDC Covid-19 metrics look at impact on hospitals to determine county severity levels

  • Updated
  • 0
New CDC Covid-19 metrics drop strong mask recommendations for most of the country

A customer waiting to enter a restaurant holds a protective mask in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The states indoor mask requirement, which requires everyone to wear face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status, expired on Wednesday.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

According to new guidance released Friday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 70% of healthy Americans live in a county where they don't need to wear a mask indoors. 

The CDC is now labeling counties at a "low," "medium" or "high" level based on the Covid-19 impact on hospitals and the severity of cases in the county.

The three main factors for the new metrics are: 

  • Number of new hospitalizations for Covid-19;
  • Number of current Covid-19 inpatients in a hospital; and
  • New number of Covid-19 cases in the community.

Once that information is compiled, the CDC will then determine which level the county falls into.

This new metric is a way to determine what preventive measures a county should take, including if masks are required for everyone or only those at high-risk.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department for Public Health said, regardless of the county's level, people should still keep their health and risks in mind.

"If people are high-risk or around people that are high-risk, they should still take precautions because they could make other people at risk for severe disease and potential hospitalization," he said.

The CDC said the county levels will be updated at least weekly. You can check your county below.

 

