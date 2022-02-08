New bill against drunk drivers, inspired by one grandmother's push for policy change

A new bill introduced in the Alabama state legislature would require drunk drivers to pay child support to families impacted by fatal drunk driving accidents.
The bill was inspired by one grandmother's tragic story, who lives almost 500 miles away from Alabama. She lost three family members in April of 2021 to a drunk driving accident. Now, she wants to make sure anyone who choses to get behind the wheel while under the influence, quite literally pays for the damage left on children who lose their parents in those accidents.
"I believe in all my heart it's gonna make a change, and it's going to keep other families from having to suffer what we suffer every day," says Cecilia Williams.
It has been 10 months since she lost her son, daughter-in-law, and four-month-old grandson. They were hit head on by a drunk driver, leaving Williams' two other grandchildren without parents.
"When they get older they're gonna see even though a tragedy happened, their parents and their baby brother has helped other people," she says.
She is using her tragedy to create change, with a proposed law named after her five-year-old grandson, Bentley. The law would require drunk drivers to pay child support for the children left behind after a fatal drunk driving crash.
"They're not just going to remember 'oh, I did this.' They're going to remember them kids, and somewhere along the line it's gonna hit them, 'oh my gosh, these children don't have their parents anymore and I'm the cause of that'," says Williams.
She is from Missouri, but hoping to make a nationwide impact. Her persistence is already being felt here in Alabama.
"This is an important piece of legislation to, for the victims of these crimes," says Representative Proncey Robertson from District 7.
He was inspired by Williams' story and recently introduced House Bill 114, officially titled the 'DUI and Child Compensation and Recovery Act'.
"There she is as a grandmother taking on this new responsibility of financially supporting, who is literally the living victim of this DUI accident," says Robertson.
It is now becoming a nationwide fight against drunk driving, that all started with one persistent grandmother.
"I could not be more grateful for every single state who has picked this up," says Williams.
Multiple states including Missouri, Alabama and Tennessee have all introduced legislation similar to 'Bentley's Law'. Tennessee is the closest state to making the bill a law, and could vote on passing it as soon as Wednesday.
In Alabama, the bill is still in the early stages. Now that it has been introduced, Robertson says the next step is to go to the house judiciary committee.
Robertson says he has already seen a lot of support from other state legislators.