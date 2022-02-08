New bill against drunk drivers inspired by grandmother's push for policy change

A new bill introduced in the Alabama Legislature would require drunk drivers to pay child support to families impacted by fatal drunk driving accidents.
The bill was inspired by the tragic story of a grandmother who lives almost 500 miles away from Alabama. She lost three family members in April 2021 to a drunk-driving accident.
Now, she wants to make sure anyone who choses to get behind the wheel while under the influence quite literally pays for the damage left on children who lose their parents in such crashes.
"I believe, in all my heart, it's gonna make a change, and it's going to keep other families from having to suffer what we suffer every day," said Cecilia Williams.
It has been 10 months since she lost her son, daughter-in-law and 4-month-old grandson. They were hit head-on by a drunk driver, leaving Williams' two other grandchildren without parents.
"When they get older, they're gonna see, even though a tragedy happened, their parents and their baby brother have helped other people," she said.
She is using her tragedy to create change with a proposed law named after her 5-year-old grandson, Bentley. The law would require drunk drivers to pay child support for the children left behind after a fatal drunk-driving crash.
"They're not just going to remember, 'Oh, I did this.' They're going to remember them kids, and somewhere along the line, it's gonna hit them, 'Oh, my gosh, these children don't have their parents anymore, and I'm the cause of that,'" said Williams.
She is from Missouri but hoping to make a nationwide impact. Her persistence is already being felt here in Alabama.
"This is an important piece of legislation to, for the victims of these crimes," said state Rep. Proncey Robertson of District 7.
He was inspired by Williams' story and recently introduced House Bill 114, officially titled the "DUI and Child Compensation and Recovery Act."
"There she is, as a grandmother, taking on this new responsibility of financially supporting, who is literally the living victim of this DUI accident," said Robertson.
It is now becoming a nationwide fight against drunk driving, but it all started with one persistent grandmother.
"I could not be more grateful for every single state who has picked this up," said Williams.
Multiple states, including Missouri, Alabama and Tennessee, have introduced legislation similar to "Bentley's Law." Tennessee is the closest state to making the bill a law and could vote on passing it as soon as Wednesday.
In Alabama, the bill is still in the early stages. Now that it has been introduced, Robertson said the next step is to go to the house judiciary committee.
Robertson said he has already seen a lot of support from other state legislators.