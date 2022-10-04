National Night Out aims to improve interactions between police, community

"National Night Out" its a nationwide event happening each year on the second Tuesday in October.
On Tuesday, Huntsville Police hosted an event at the Jaycee Community Building at John Hunt Park.
The event helps create trust, transparency and open communication between police and the community they serve.
Everyone is welcome to attend, especially those involved in community watch.
The community liaison for Huntsville Police says she's hoping the event encourages more people to create community watches in their own neighborhood.
"In many of our neighborhoods what they still do is we have signs, if they want to put signs out, put a sign on their car and drive through their neighborhoods on schedule, they can," said Rheajoela Caldwell, Community Liaison for Huntsville Police Department. "That's not the biggest way we recommend, you know community watch can be done through next door, it can be done when you go out and come in your neighborhood from going to work, walking your dog, sitting on your front porch or looking out the window."
Community watch serves as the eyes and ears for their neighborhoods and police. If they see something, they alert police.
To start a community watch group, Caldwell said you just have to gather 3 or more people in your neighborhood, map out the coverage area, and then get with the department's community relations officers and the Huntsville Community Watch Association.
"It's really helped our crime rates stay low here and because the police department has taught our watch groups how to work with the city to improve things in their neighborhood, quality of life is very high around here," said Caldwell.
To start a community watch or learn more, click here.