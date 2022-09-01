National Child Passenger Safety Month, how to protect your child

A correctly installed car seat can be the difference between life and death during a wreck.
On Thursday, Huntsville Hospital ad Buckle Up for Life, announced a partnership with Toyota.
The partnership is to educate people about the importance of using car seats properly.
Adrienne Titus, a child safety passenger technician, said you're first going to want to determined which way you're going to install the car seat, based off of height and weight.
The Hospital said said 8 out of 10 times, parents don't have their car seat installed correctly.
That's why the hospital offers car seat fittings to ensure the safety of your little one.
"It's a free fitting for anyone who wants one, its at no cost, you just make an appointment and come," said Jessica Branscome, Medical Director of Pediatric ER. "I've used it for my own seats."
Common mistakes technicians see are the seat not being secure and tight, and children not being placed in the car seat properly.
"The top thing I see most is whenever they have the chest clip, it's supposed to be at the armpit level, and a lot of times we see it way down low," said Titus.
Branscome said as a parent, keeping her children safe is always her number one priority.
"Car accidents are a leading cause of death for kids and I don't want the guilt of knowing I didn't do it correctly, if something were to happen to my kids," said Branscome. "It may happen anyway but I want to know I did everything I could to prevent it."
The hospital also offers car seats for families needing them. It can be a big purchase for some families and the hospital wants to make sure you keep your young one safe.
September is National Child Passenger Safety Month.
To make an appointment to get our car seat fitted, click here.