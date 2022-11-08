Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday

As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities.
To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden.
Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection events. If your organization is planning an event that isn't on this list, you can email it to newsroom@waaytv.com.
Athens
From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, you can drop off food, toilet paper and/or small kids' stocking gifts during LCCI's Stuff-A-Truck event at First National Bank, on the corner of U.S. 72 and Lindsay Lane in Athens. Donations benefit Limestone County residents. The following food items are requested: pancake mix and syrup; canned meat, tuna, fruits or veggies; pasta sauce and noodles; Tuna Helper; rice; boxed potatoes; jelly; canned soup, ravioli, chili or stew; boxed macaroni and cheese; cereal; flour; sugar; cooking oil; tea bags; corn meal; dried beans; hot chocolate mix; StoveTop stuffing mix; gravy mix; evaporated milk; and cake mix and frosting.
Fort Payne
Kudzu Millwork and OneGenAway will distribute free groceries starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds, 151 18th St. NW in Fort Payne. The drive-thru distribution is first come, first serve until food runs out. Recipients will stay in their vehicles while volunteers load groceries into their vehicle. Those who wish to volunteer should email marcie@alltempwindows.com and plan to arrive at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Huntsville
OneGenAway will give away groceries from 9 a.m. until about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, or food runs out at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The drive-thru food pantry will provide a shopping cart full of produce, baked goods, packaged food and more. No paperwork or registration needed. Volunteers are welcome and should arrive at 7:30 a.m.
Refuge Church will also be at Milton Franklin Stadium from 9 a.m. until about 10:30 a.m. to give away 400 free turkeys to the first 400 families who visit the drive-thru grocery giveaway.
Marshall County
Now through Dec. 12, Marshall County Christmas Coalition is collecting toys for families in need at locations through the county. Toys can be dropped off at any of the locations listed here.
Statewide
Tyler Mann Injury Law will give 10 Alabama families a $200 gift card to help with food or supplies for Thanksgiving dinner. The families will be selected by random drawing. Enter now through Nov. 15 by clicking here and filling out the short entry form.
Next week
OneGenAway will give away groceries from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, or food runs out at Athens High School on U.S. 31 in Athens. The drive-thru food pantry will have produce, dry goods and more. No paperwork or registration needed. Volunteers are welcome and should arrive by 7:30 a.m.