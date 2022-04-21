Multiple groups planning Earth Day events in North Alabama this weekend

Whether you're looking to clean up a community, learn more about the environment or just get out of the house for a bit, there's likely an Earth Day event in your area Saturday.
Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22, but since that falls on a Friday this year, many nonprofits and organizations are postponing their celebration until Saturday.
Here are some of the events being planned:
Athens
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and Athens State University will host the 2022 Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the university campus.
Admission is free and open to people of all ages. There will be vendors with kids' activities, earth-friendly products, information, food, a petting zoo and more.
There will even be shows with live bats, courtesy of "The Bat Lady," and hands-on science experiments with The Science Guys. Families can also tour the university and learn about the campus' historic trees.
Learn more here.
Florence
Gather a group and volunteer at the Florence Downtown Cleanup, taking place 8–11 a.m. Saturday.
Volunteers will meet on Short Court Street to get their bags, gloves and litter grabbers.
In addition to downtown, there will be groups cleaning Wildwood Park and Cox Creek Parkway.
You can also click here to register yourself or your group for a different cleanup opportunity in Florence. Vests, garbage bags and gloves will be provided.
Huntsville
The city of Huntsville will host two events Saturday in honor of Earth Day. Both are set to begin at 10 a.m.
In Big Spring Park, on the north side of the Huntsville Museum of Art, Mayor Tommy Battle will join Operation Green Team and Mountain Gap Elementary student Edwin Paz, winner of the state Arbor Day poster contest, for a tree planting.
The group will plant an oak tree in Big Spring Park to show the city's commitment to green initiatives.
From the park, families can visit Hays Nature Preserve, where the city's Operation Green Team will have a free day of nature-based entertainment and activities for all to enjoy.
The fun will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include educational activities, interactive exhibits, face painting and music. For animal lovers, there will be raptor demonstrations, farm animals and even adoptable animals from Huntsville Animal Services.
Families can even get bait and poles to go fishing at Bar Lake, enjoy free hot dogs and popcorn, or grab a free cucumber or tomato plant for their home while supplies last.
Click here for more information.