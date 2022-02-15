Morgan County Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9 deputy

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office welcomed a new special member to its K-9 unit.
Gator is a 20-month-old K-9 from Europe. He's the newest member of the Morgan County unit.
Gator comes to the department at a time when his services are needed greatly.
"We recently had one that retired and went off the road," said Mike Swafford, public information officer for the sheriff's office. "We traditionally operate with four, so it was a need to replace that missing piece."
Gator was chosen to fill that spot. The sheriff's office has one K-9 who works with the narcotics unit, another that works in schools as a school resource officer and two deputy dogs.
Gator will join fellow K-9 deputy Havoc. Serving as a deputy dog means these K-9s must be extremely diverse.
"They are certified in multiple areas, from narcotics to tracking. They are certified bite dogs if they have to," Swafford said. "So, they are really the backbone. They work probably the most, as far as being out on patrol and interacting with scenes and crimes."
Jerry Bingman is Gator’s handler. While getting to know each other may have come with some growing pains, Bingman feels confident working with Gator.
"We have that strong bond now, so it’s easy now," said Bingman.
Swafford knows this addition only makes his unit stronger.
"They’re just a vital asset, a vital tool to have available for anybody in the county," he said.
Gator has been active for about a month, according to Swafford.
He said they'll continue to support other agencies in the county, such as Falkville, Priceville, Hartselle and Somerville, in the event that they need a patrol dog.