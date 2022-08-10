Morgan County investigators get a search warrant for a home Taylor Haynes was last seen at

Morgan County investigators conducted a search warrant at a home where 25-year-old, Taylor Haynes, was know to be last seen.
The search warrant took place at Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the property, as well as the woods behind it.
Haynes was reported missing by a family member back in early July. Decatur Police turned the investigation over to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
"God's protecting her and we got to find her," said Rhonda Barnett, Haynes' stepmother.
Right now, Barnett and Haynes' mother, Rena, are putting their faith in investigators.
"At least a lead to point us in the right direction," said Rena Cooper, Haynes' mother.
Investigators on Wednesday took a step forward in the case. Conducting a search warrant allowed the sheriff's office to search the home on Seneca Drive for any evidence.
"We continue to speak with anybody associated with her, from the people that were with her last, to the people she may have communicated with in days prior to going missing," said Mike Swafford, a spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Several leads from the public has given the criminal investigation team more information on Haynes disappearance.
"It's the publics help that's going to continue to help us piece this together," said Swafford.
Investigators are also looking into a handful of other areas that Haynes had ties to.
"We're talking about areas around Trinity, Bankhead Forest in Orange County, there's a Cullman connection, there's an Eva connection, there's a Hartselle connection," said Swafford.
Haynes' family said they have little information as to where Haynes could be, although, Barnett shared prior to the disappearance, Haynes' said she felt like someone was watching her.
Right now, both Reyna and Cooper feel like their daughter is still alive.
"I feel like she is still here," said Cooper. "Where? I don't know but somewhere."
If you've seen Taylor Haynes, call police or Investigator Joey Clark at 256-560-6173.
Haynes is 5'1, 145 pounds, has her nose pierced and has several tattoos.