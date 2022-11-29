More than $1.2M awarded to Madison Co. organizations at Community Foundation's Giving Tuesday event

Gifts aren't always found in wrapping and a bow. They come in all shapes and sizes.
This Giving Tuesday, the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville and its partners awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to local organizations.
"The community supports us, and we support the community, and a rising tide raises all boats," said Chris Newlin, executive director of the National Child Advocacy Center.
The NCAC knows the importance of community support. The organization relies on grants and donations for much of its operations.
"We exist on the support of the community," said Newlin.
The NCAC supports children living in abuse by service and education.
On Tuesday, the NCAC received close to $70,000. That hefty sum will open new doors of opportunities.
"We're very excited about the projects that will help us continue our services and plus implement a new program called 'Handle with Care,'" said Newlin.
The "Handle with Care" program is designed to work hand in hand with local schools.
"We'll make sure the schools in our local school districts, when they have children who've experienced trauma, they'll be aware the child has experienced some," said Newlin. "They won't know the specifics but will have a more trauma-informed school."
The "Handle with Care" program ensures there's empathy towards children who are dealing with something below the surface.
"For example, if a kid's house burnt down the night before and they're falling asleep at their desk, the last thing they need is to be in trouble. They need someone who understands," said Newlin.
The "Handle with Care" program will first be introduced at Madison City Schools. Newlin said the goal is to have all three school districts in Madison County take part in the program.
