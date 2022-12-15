 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mental health experts warn of keeping track of "holiday blues"

  • Updated
  • 0
The holidays and "holiday blues"

Many people find the holidays to be the best time of the year, but others associate the holidays with painful memories from the past.

The holiday season is here and for most people it is full of fun activities. Others dread this time of the year. 

This is called the "holiday blues," which mental health experts say is very common. 

"When we've lost loved ones and when we've had life changes, some of those memories can be bittersweet," said Wendy Weber, a licensed therapist at WellStone Behavioral Health in Huntsville. 

Many people also do not have anyone to be with during the holidays. 

"It's a time where many people feel isolated," said Weber. "Their loved ones live in another state or another country."

Without anybody to be with, people can become easily depressed. There are signs to look out for if you suspect a loved one having difficulties. 

"Are they socially isolating or are they withdrawing?" said Weber. "[Are] they not going to the Christmas party or not talking to their friends?"

Weber said if you do notice these signs, you can help.

"Take that moment to say, are you ok?" said Weber. "Listen to them and quit thinking about everything that is on your schedule and for a moment, listen to them."

Weber said there is a common belief that more suicides tend to happen during the holiday season, but she said that is a myth. Suicide can happen anytime. 

Just as in the case of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known as the loving and free-spirited DJ from the "Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Boss died of suicide on Tuesday, which shocked many of his friends and family members. 

Mental health experts hope his death can help break a stigma among men struggling with mental health. 

"I think it's the way men are socialized," said Weber. "Even when we look at little boys, [you hear] toughen it up dude, suck it up, you've got this and don't cry." "Men are so socialized to not their share feelings."

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) states men are four times more likely than women to die of suicide. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

