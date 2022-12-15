Mental health experts warn of keeping track of "holiday blues"

The holiday season is here and for most people it is full of fun activities. Others dread this time of the year.
This is called the "holiday blues," which mental health experts say is very common.
"When we've lost loved ones and when we've had life changes, some of those memories can be bittersweet," said Wendy Weber, a licensed therapist at WellStone Behavioral Health in Huntsville.
Many people also do not have anyone to be with during the holidays.
"It's a time where many people feel isolated," said Weber. "Their loved ones live in another state or another country."
Without anybody to be with, people can become easily depressed. There are signs to look out for if you suspect a loved one having difficulties.
"Are they socially isolating or are they withdrawing?" said Weber. "[Are] they not going to the Christmas party or not talking to their friends?"
Weber said if you do notice these signs, you can help.
"Take that moment to say, are you ok?" said Weber. "Listen to them and quit thinking about everything that is on your schedule and for a moment, listen to them."
Weber said there is a common belief that more suicides tend to happen during the holiday season, but she said that is a myth. Suicide can happen anytime.
Just as in the case of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known as the loving and free-spirited DJ from the "Ellen DeGeneres Show."
Boss died of suicide on Tuesday, which shocked many of his friends and family members.
Mental health experts hope his death can help break a stigma among men struggling with mental health.
"I think it's the way men are socialized," said Weber. "Even when we look at little boys, [you hear] toughen it up dude, suck it up, you've got this and don't cry." "Men are so socialized to not their share feelings."
The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) states men are four times more likely than women to die of suicide.