MegaMillions drawing taking place on Tuesday night, jackpot up to $830 million

There's a rush over state lines as the MegaMillions Jackpot reach's $830 million.

It's the third highest MegaMillions jackpot to date.

"Driving up here is not problem," said Robert Walker, a resident of Alabama.

Walker said he doesn't mind the trek but said Alabama should have a lottery by now.

"I've been wishing for that since probably in the 90's when Georgia picked it up and I moved from there to here," said Walker.

If Walker wins, he said he already knows where some of the winnings would go.

"My wife said if we ever do, 10% of it will go to the church, so this would definitely help all the way around.," said Walker.

Other said they're hoping to pay some dept before making a big ticket purchase.

"Then I'd probably try to invest in some land," said David Shaneyfelt, a resident of Decatur. "I'd like to win it!"

You have until 9:45pm to buy a lottery ticket. The Beer Tobacco and Lottery store in Ardmore is open until 9pm.

That convenience store sold a winning Tennessee Cash Game ticket for half-a-million dollars last Friday.

If a winner for the MegaMillions jackpot doesn't come forward Tuesday night, there will be another drawing on Friday.

It's likely $830 million will grow, if a winner doesn't come forward Tuesday.

