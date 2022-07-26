MegaMillions drawing taking place on Tuesday night, jackpot up to $830 million

There's a rush over state lines as the MegaMillions Jackpot reach's $830 million.
It's the third highest MegaMillions jackpot to date.
"Driving up here is not problem," said Robert Walker, a resident of Alabama.
Walker said he doesn't mind the trek but said Alabama should have a lottery by now.
"I've been wishing for that since probably in the 90's when Georgia picked it up and I moved from there to here," said Walker.
If Walker wins, he said he already knows where some of the winnings would go.
"My wife said if we ever do, 10% of it will go to the church, so this would definitely help all the way around.," said Walker.
Other said they're hoping to pay some dept before making a big ticket purchase.
"Then I'd probably try to invest in some land," said David Shaneyfelt, a resident of Decatur. "I'd like to win it!"
You have until 9:45pm to buy a lottery ticket. The Beer Tobacco and Lottery store in Ardmore is open until 9pm.
That convenience store sold a winning Tennessee Cash Game ticket for half-a-million dollars last Friday.
If a winner for the MegaMillions jackpot doesn't come forward Tuesday night, there will be another drawing on Friday.
It's likely $830 million will grow, if a winner doesn't come forward Tuesday.