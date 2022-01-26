Mazda Toyota Manufacturing starts production on new Mazda CX-50

Mass production is underway on the new Mazda CX-50 in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
The more-than-$2-billion Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant will have the ability to produce 300,000 SUVs once it reaches full production. The plant is looking to hire more team members to keep up with its goal.
"I still need 1,200 more of y'all," said Janette Hostettler, the vice president of production.
It's an all-hands-on-deck operation to create an SUV like the Mazda CX-50.
"Each team has made sure customers will find the safety and quality that we focus on, from stamping all the way to final QC," said Hostettler.
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing announced the Mazda CX-50 as the second vehicle to hit the production line at its North Alabama facility. In September, the facility also started production on the new Toyota Corolla Cross.
"Back in November 2018, we broke ground on this plant site and committed to produce two brand-new SUVs on two brand-new production lines for our two parent companies," said Mark Brazeal, vice president of administration.
With all the growth comes the need for workers.
"Come over and we'll teach you," Hostettler said. "You don't even need to have manufacturing experience. We'll teach you how to make a great product."
One team member, Krystal Bass, spoke about working on the production line firsthand. She called it "a labor of love."
"I will love even more to drive it," Bass said. "I, myself, can picture myself picking up my son from basketball practice, him and his friends putting all their equipment in the car, because it's so spacious."
The way she describes the SUV is the way Mazda envisioned it to be.
"In our experience as Mazda, we have traditionally built our cars in Japan, and we've built them for the world so they were compromised to suit every market," said Jeff Guyton, president of Mazda North American Operations. "We've done very well, but the ability this plant affords us, to provide us, (it's) what we think will be a very sweet spot in what Americans want."
The Mazda CX-50 will be available at dealerships in Spring 2022.
If you're interested in being a team member for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, click here.