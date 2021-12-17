Marshall County latest to join Alabama's settlement with opioid distributor

The Marshall County Commission on Friday approved funding from a large settlement involving the state of Alabama.
Alabama has now reached a settlement as part of a $10 million agreement against the opioid drug maker, Endo Pharmaceuticals, in its alleged role in the epidemic issue.
Marshall County is one of several counties who are taking part in the multimillion-dollar payout.
Clint Maze, an attorney for Marshall County, told WAAY 31 that they approved the funding for them to get $98,000 once everything is complete. Maze said in this settlement, there are 217 local municipalities involved who can receive a portion of the money.
Right now, it's unclear how that money will be distributed.
At first, Alabama declined to be a part of the original settlement of $26 billion.
This all comes about due to the state accusing the distributor, McKesson Corp., of failing to prevent the misuse of opioids and of engaging in the malpractice of marketing tools to misrepresent the benefits of the drug.
Marshall County is not the only one to make a move on this. The City of Huntsville has also joined in on the settlement.
WAAY 31 has reached out to the City for more information, but a representative for the City told us they legally cannot comment on this now.
WAAY 31 also reached out to the state to understand how this money will be distributed and how governments can qualify for a portion of the payout. The attorney general's office told WAAY they are unable to comment on potential settlements at this time but are working with everyone involved.
Right now, this is still in litigation, so many things are being worked out. There's a new court date set for April of next year.