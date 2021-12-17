Marshall County latest county to join in on Alabama's settlement with opioid distributor

Friday, the Marshall County Commission approved funding from a large settlement involving the state of Alabama.
Alabama has now reached a settlement as apart of a $10,000,000 agreement against the opioid drug maker, Endo Pharmaceuticals, in its alleged role in the epidemic issue.
Marshall county is just one of several counties who are taking part in the million dollar payout.
A lawyer for Marshall county told WAAY Friday morning, they approved the funding for them to get $98,000 once everything is complete.
That attorney, Clint Maze, said in this settlement there are 217 local municipalities involved who can receive a portion of the money.
Right now, it's unclear how that money will be distributed and to who.
At first, Alabama declined to be apart of the original settlement of $26B.
This all comes about due to the state accusing the distributor, Mckesson Corp, for failing to prevent the misuse of opioids and for engaging in the malpractice of marketing tools to misrepresent the benefits of the drug.
Marshall county is not the only one's to make a move on this.
The City of Huntsville has as well, as far as joining in on the settlement.
We've reached out to see about getting more info, but right now, a representative for the city told us they legally cannot comment on this.
We also reached out to the state to understand how this money will be distributed and what qualifiers depicts you being apart of this and the attorney general's office told WAAY they are unable to comment on potential settlements at this time but is working with everyone involved.
Right now, this is still in litigation and so, many things are being worked out.
There's a new court date set for April of next year.