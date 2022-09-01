Make sure your child is protected during National Child Passenger Safety Month

A correctly installed car seat can be the difference between life and death during a wreck.
On Thursday, Huntsville Hospital and Buckle Up for Life announced a partnership with Toyota.
The partnership is to educate people about the importance of using car seats properly.
Adrienne Titus, a child safety passenger technician, said parents will first want to determine which way they'll install the car seat, based off of the height and weight of the child who will sit in it.
The hospital said 8 out of 10 times, parents don't have their car seat installed correctly.
That's why Huntsville Hospital offers car seat fittings to ensure the safety of little ones.
"It's a free fitting for anyone who wants one. It's at no cost — you just make an appointment and come," said Jessica Branscome, medical director of the pediatric emergency room at Huntsville Hospital. "I've used it for my own seats."
Common mistakes that technicians see are unsecured seats and children placed in the seat improperly.
"The top thing I see most is, whenever they have the chest clip, it's supposed to be at the armpit level, and a lot of times, we see it way down low," said Titus.
Branscome said, as a parent, keeping her children safe is always her top priority.
"Car accidents are a leading cause of death for kids, and I don't want the guilt of knowing I didn't do it correctly if something were to happen to my kids," said Branscome. "It may happen anyway, but I want to know I did everything I could to prevent it."
The hospital also offers car seats for families needing them. It can be a big purchase for some families, and the hospital wants to make sure you keep your young one safe.
September is National Child Passenger Safety Month.
To make an appointment to get our car seat fitted, click here.