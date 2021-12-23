Make-A-Wish Alabama brings holiday magic to local children

Seven Alabama children with critical illnesses had their wishes granted in December through Make-A-Wish Alabama, including multiple children from North Alabama.
Melody, a 7-year-old battling cancer in North Alabama, was granted her wish for a French bulldog puppy Wednesday in Huntsville. The wish reveal came just days after 5-year-old Hazael and 17-year-old Mason were granted their wishes for campers.
Other children wished to travel this Christmas. Hadley, 6, will travel to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with her family to spend Christmas in the mountains, while 15-year-old Sarabeth and her family will visit Disney World for the holidays.
In East Central Alabama, 5-year-old Amiyah got her very own "she-shed." Meanwhile, 17-year-old Cody got to go on a shopping spree to make Christmas something "he'll never forget," Make-A-Wish Alabama announced.
"This holiday season, many of us will feel a spark of joy we missed last year," said Tracy Smith, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Alabama. "Many of the kids we serve are still facing a life of uncertainty this holiday season. For a child with a critical illness, feelings of isolation and hopelessness are all too familiar. Our supporters change everything by inviting hope and joy back into the lives of those who need it most."
Make-A-Wish Alabama thanked everyone who helped make these wishes come true for children in Alabama. They offered a special shout-out to Bankston Motor Homes and America's Thrift Stores, who each helped grant wishes in North Alabama this week.