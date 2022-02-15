Madison native exemplifies 'freedom at work' aboard U.S. Navy aircraft carrier

NORFOLK, Va. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Tre Guyton, a native of Madison, Alabama, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).
Bush was commissioned in 2009 and is completing a pre-deployment work up cycle.
“Our Sailors’ hard work to return George Herbert Walker Bush to the operational fleet in 2021 was exemplary,” said Capt. Robert Aguilar, GHWB commanding officer. “They represent the best principles of service to the mission and the nation that our namesake, President George H.W. Bush, embodied.”
Guyton joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Guyton serves as a culinary specialist.
“My dad was enlisted in the Army, so I figured I could start my own legacy enlisting in the Navy,” said Guyton.
Growing up in Madison, Guyton attended James Clemens High School and graduated in 2018. Today, Guyton relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Madison to succeed in the military.
“I grew up in Madison and graduated high school there,” said Guyton. "I also have family in Huntsville and spent time there when I was growing up. Growing up in Alabama, I learned to never let anybody knock you off your pivot. Always know how to think in any situation to perform your best."
These lessons have helped Guyton while serving in the Navy.
Guyton’s service aboard Bush follows the example of the ship’s namesake, the nation’s 41st president, George H.W. Bush. Bush is the only U.S. president to serve as a U.S. Navy aviator. During World War II, he flew the TBF Avenger in Torpedo Squadron (VT) 51 and was stationed aboard USS San Jacinto (CVL 30). He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for a daring bombing run over the island of Chichi Jima.
The ship bearing Bush’s name is preparing for deployment amid ongoing strategic competition between the U.S. and its adversaries. In doing so, the ship and its Sailors continue the legacy of service to the nation that U.S. Navy aircraft carriers have provided for 100 years.
Since USS Langley’s (CV 1) commissioning 100 years ago this March 20, aircraft carriers and their ability to project American power around the globe have been a consistent tool in maintaining and improving U.S. national security interest and the prosperity of the American people.
Sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush, like Guyton, continue to burnish the legacy of the aircraft carrier fleet and naval aviation by providing the national command authority a flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
Serving in the Navy means Guyton is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We all have a responsibility to protect this nation so that we know our families will be safe,” said Guyton.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Guyton and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I'm proud of making my current rank,” said Guyton. "I picked up rank pretty quick, because of hard work. I came into the military motivated, and I wanted to make a difference."
As Guyton and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy is more than just completing your contract,” added Guyton. "You're going to get out what you put into your service in the military."