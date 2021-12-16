Madison Fire and Rescue offers safety tips for the holiday season

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments across the country responded to an average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas decorations each year.
With Christmas just a little over a week away, Madison Fire and Rescue said it hasn't experienced any so far in 2021.
WAAY 31 spoke with fire officials about ways to make sure that number stays at zero.
Madison Fire and Rescue wants the holidays to be merry and bright, but with more decorations comes more responsibility — especially when it comes to fire safety.
“This is a time to be with family and friends, and we want everyone to decorate and we want everyone to have a great time, but we want people to think about safety during that time," said Ryan Gentry, spokesman for Madison Fire and Rescue.
Christmas trees are a staple for the holiday. Gentry said it's important to remember to water yours every day.
"Watering it once or twice a week is not efficient enough, so we definitely want to make sure it is watered every day, because the moisture content is really what will keep that Christmas tree from igniting," he said.
Not watering your Christmas tree enough and having it close to a heat source can cause someone's living room to go from normal to completely in flames in less than 30 seconds.
As one might imagine, December and January are when crews see the most fires from decorations.
Gentry said Christmas trees aren't the only thing to be cautious of. Space heaters are a big concern, he said, as people bring them and decorations out without realizing how close they are to one another.
"It gets hot over time, and it ignites," he said.
Madison Fire and Rescue see about half of their home fires between November and March. Gentry said that's because more people are cooking and using space heaters during the colder months.
Gentry added it's important to have multiple working smoke detectors in your home.