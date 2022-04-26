Madison County nonprofit offers spay and neuter surgeries for just $5

The Spay Neuter Action Project is a nonprofit in Madison County that works to prevent pet over-population. For 17 years, it has provided low-priced spay and neuter surgeries.
That work continues today.
"We want to make it as affordable as possible for people to have their pets spayed and neutered," volunteer Maranda Mink said.
Mink said, right now, it is partnering with several clinics to offer $5 surgeries to families who qualify. That includes pet owners who receive Medicaid, WIC or disability benefits and households with an annual income of less than $35,000.
The nonprofit is funded through the Madison County Commission, city of Huntsville, donations and a thrift shop off Bob Wallace Avenue.
The shop is run by volunteers and open only on Fridays and Saturdays. Mink, who has been helping with SNAP for 13 years, knows how important it is to keep shelters and rescues from overcrowding.
"There's only so much room at the shelter, unfortunately," Mink said.
Right now, Huntsville Animal Services has more than 50 dogs and nearly 30 cats. It is nearing capacity. However, in the spring, or what the shelter calls "kitten season," it becomes overcrowded with litters.
"No more homeless pets is our goal, has always been our motto," Mink said.
Mink said they provide the service until funding runs out, and right now, it is funded. She is urging anyone who qualifies to take advantage.
"Why not get it done now when it's only $5?" Mink said.
Even if you do not have a pet who needs to be spayed or neutered, you can help by volunteering with SNAP. The goal is to have enough help to keep the thrift shop open more than two days a week.
Click here to learn more about SNAP or find a clinic for a spay/neuter appointment.