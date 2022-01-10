Madison County cuts ribbon on new 911 center

In an emergency, a 911 call is critical in getting the help you need. Making sure the person answering that call has the up-to-date facility and technology needed to get you that help is also critical.
To that end, the Huntsville-Madison County community has built a new facility for its 911 operators. The facility was first opened last year, but due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it wasn't until Monday that they were able to host a ribbon-cutting.
The new location is on Old Monrovia Road in northwest Huntsville. City leaders say this 911 center has cutting-edge technology and advancements that will help it and the people who work there better serve the growing area.
"It has improved our response time because of the advanced technology that we have in the building and the care we offer to our employees," said Lee Gradford, Madison County communications district board chair. "They have better morale."
Multiple Madison County agencies work together to respond to calls coming into the facility. The 911 center will serve all of Madison County and parts of Limestone County.