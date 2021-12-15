Madison City Schools addresses drainage issues at Mill Creek Elementary

Parents at a Madison City elementary school are hoping for a change after drainage issues on the playground.
The Mill Creek Elementary School playground was flooded last week after heavy rain, but PTA members said flooding has been an issue for years. The PTA began raising funds last year and now has more than $40,000 to help get the drainage issue fixed.
This has been something Madison City Schools has been looking into, and the superintendent told WAAY 31 that they can now address this with their new elementary school opening next year.
"If we provide this new school, we don't want to leave our older schools, we want to bring them up to that level, and that's how I look at the playground," said Superintendent Ed Nichols.
Nichols said they're aware of the drainage issue at Mill Creek, and it's not the only school with these issues. There are several others as well.
But with the new Midtown Elementary School going up and a new playground, he said they have time to fix this issue now.
The plan is to "get our architect to begin the process of looking at all our other elementary schools so we can devise a two- or three-year capital plan to upgrade all of our elementary schools to have that same platform that our newest elementary school has," he said.
He told WAAY 31 that the architect will come in and see about switching the mulch to a harder flooring.
Nichols is aware the PTA has raised thousands of dollars to get this fixed, but he believes this responsibility is on the district and wants them to use that money for other things such as equipment upgrades.
"If they want something additional, if they want to go above what we might put in basic across the district, then they can use their money for that," he said.
Nichols wants to have the plan put together by the beginning of the year. He said funding was approved last month to cover the upgrades, and the school system is looking into setting up an account to help schools in case this happens again.