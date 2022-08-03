Madison church to host world record-setting banana pudding eating contest

You've heard of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. You've possibly even heard of the National Buffalo Wing Eating Championship or the Fat Boy's Pizza Eating Championship.
But this Friday, a new kind of eating championship will take place in Madison: the 2022 Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship.
That's right — banana pudding, the iconic Southern dish found at many a potluck and the spark for many a discussion over who has the real best recipe.
For one contestant, this week's contest at CrossPointe Church could even result in a world record title for the most banana pudding eaten. Cash prizes between $50 and $3,000 are also available for the top six competitors.
The contest begins 6:45 p.m. Friday at the church, 78 Hughes Road in Madison. Apple Lane Farms is providing the banana pudding, and there will be extra available for sale at the event, according to the church.
CrossPointe Church said it will have other activities for those who aren't all that interested in eating competitions or banana pudding. According to its website, there will be multiple food trucks, a free video game truck, giveaways and even free axe throwing on site.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Parking is first come, first serve, so the church advises visitors and audience members to arrive early.