Local restaurant bringing a taste of Eastern Europe to Huntsville

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 21.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday was 21.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Wednesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local restaurant bringing a taste of Eastern Europe to Huntsville

Neon Lilly restaurant

Inside 'Neon Lilly' restaurant

 By Nicole Zedeck

As all eyes look to the unrest in Eastern Europe, one woman is bringing a taste of the local culture to North Alabama.

The owner of 'Neon Lilly' at Bridge Street Town Centre is using food to bring different cultures together.

"Food is probably most easiest and friendliest way, and I think the right way, to know different cultures and see we are all humans," says Liliya Taylor.

Walk into her restaurant, and you are instantly transported to another continent.

Her menu has cuisine from Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Belarus.

Taylor was born in Kazakhstan, went to university in Ukraine, and now serves up perogies in Huntsville, Alabama.

"The concept of food probably is the same everywhere, it's just different seasonings," Taylor explains.

She still has friends and family in Ukraine, so the possibility of a war has her on edge.

"Nobody wants to fight. People want to just go to work, grow their children, you know come in happy home," she says.

Customers are grateful Taylor's cuisine can connect them to the places we constantly see in the news.

"It's international, it's a lot of people from America, Europe, Asia. And it makes people connected," says Tatiana, a local Huntsville resident who is originally from Russia.

Neon Lilly is helping customers like Tatiana get a taste of home without ever leaving the state. "You know it's feels like back home," she says.

Taylor says, "We have a lot of variety people here and I see people from different prospect of you of life come in."

Neon Lilly has been open at Bridge Street for just over one year. Before that, Taylor had a food truck in Huntsville.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com