Local government comes together to solve month long recycling delays

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING...
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 12 AM CST THURSDAY THROUGH 12 AM CST FRIDAY...
AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is expected, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Excessive rainfall
will also result in a threat for both areal and flash flooding.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 12 AM CST Thursday through 12 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are already running high and
could flood with additional heavy rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Local government comes together to solve month long recycling delays

RANA

RANA recycling bins

 By Nicole Zedeck

Garbage trucks could be picking up your recycling in the next couple of days!

The City of Huntsville public works department and Madison County Waste Control are teaming up to help finally catch up on all of the recycling delays.

Many residents are fed up with seeing blue recycling bins line their streets since December.

"All you see when you drive through the neighborhood is blue bins on the road, for three weeks," says Lynn McClain.

She says the blue bins lining her neighborhood are more than just an eyesore.

"The problem is now the neighborhood, the lids are open where people keep trying to stuff stuff through, and there's trash blowing all over our neighborhood," says McClain.

The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama, or RANA, started experiencing delays towards the end of December. Supply chain issues made it difficult to find parts for broken trucks, plus half of their truck drivers were out with COVID.

"I do think people have been a little frustrated that we haven't been able to tell them with certainty the day we will come get them," says the executive director Doc Holladay.

People are not only frustrated with RANA.

"There's been a lot of public concern that's been expressed to me," says city council member Bill Kling.

Both city council members and county commissioners listened to the public concern, and decided to add more manpower to help with the delayed pickups.

"The public works department is going to assist in using their manpower and equipment to help pick up the recyclables," explains Kling.

It is something that has never happened in the recycling program's history.

"For the first time since we started this program people are going to see their recycling container picked up by a garbage truck for either the city or the county," says Holladay.

With 20 to 40 more trucks picking up the blue bins, RANA hopes to be back on track by next week.

Residents throughout Madison County certainly hope that's the case.

"The recycling that only comes once a month isn't even coming once a month!" says McClain.

Holladay wants to emphasize that everything is still being properly recycled, RANA just needs the extra hands to get recyclable materials to their final destination.

RANA plans on reimbursing both local governments for their help, and says it won't cost the taxpayers anything.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com