Local government comes together to solve month long recycling delays

Garbage trucks could be picking up your recycling in the next couple of days!
The City of Huntsville public works department and Madison County Waste Control are teaming up to help finally catch up on all of the recycling delays.
Many residents are fed up with seeing blue recycling bins line their streets since December.
"All you see when you drive through the neighborhood is blue bins on the road, for three weeks," says Lynn McClain.
She says the blue bins lining her neighborhood are more than just an eyesore.
"The problem is now the neighborhood, the lids are open where people keep trying to stuff stuff through, and there's trash blowing all over our neighborhood," says McClain.
The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama, or RANA, started experiencing delays towards the end of December. Supply chain issues made it difficult to find parts for broken trucks, plus half of their truck drivers were out with COVID.
"I do think people have been a little frustrated that we haven't been able to tell them with certainty the day we will come get them," says the executive director Doc Holladay.
People are not only frustrated with RANA.
"There's been a lot of public concern that's been expressed to me," says city council member Bill Kling.
Both city council members and county commissioners listened to the public concern, and decided to add more manpower to help with the delayed pickups.
"The public works department is going to assist in using their manpower and equipment to help pick up the recyclables," explains Kling.
It is something that has never happened in the recycling program's history.
"For the first time since we started this program people are going to see their recycling container picked up by a garbage truck for either the city or the county," says Holladay.
With 20 to 40 more trucks picking up the blue bins, RANA hopes to be back on track by next week.
Residents throughout Madison County certainly hope that's the case.
"The recycling that only comes once a month isn't even coming once a month!" says McClain.
Holladay wants to emphasize that everything is still being properly recycled, RANA just needs the extra hands to get recyclable materials to their final destination.
RANA plans on reimbursing both local governments for their help, and says it won't cost the taxpayers anything.