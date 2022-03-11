Local bakery donates proceeds when customers purchase Hamantaschen, a Jewish dessert

Whether you have a personal ties to Ukraine or none at all, many people around the country and here in Huntsville are looking to show their support to the war-torn country.
Thom Watkins is the co-owner of The Moon Bakeshop. Him and his wife opened the bakery in April 2019.
The Watkin's have no direct ties to the country but a humanitarian heart to do what they can, even 5,000 miles away.
"There's a group of bakers world-wide who are doing this Hamantaschen for Ukraine," said Watkins. "We stumbled upon that and we figured we bake every day so lets do that."
The proceeds when you purchase a $3 Hamantaschen go directly to refugees fleeing Ukraine into Poland.
The cookie is traditionally a Jewish desert. It's triangular and symbolizes victory over rivals, or good over evil.
"It's a mix between pie dough and a sugar cookie texture and can be filled either savory or sweet," said Watkins.
There's high demand for the treat. When the bakery began the initiative locally, they quickly sold out.
Customers are either aware of the roots of the cookie or are learning something new about a Jewish tradition.
"There's other people who aren't familiar with it at all but they're willing to at least try it and then we've had a lot of repeats, come back in and try it out again," said Watkins.
You can grab a freshly made Hamantaschen Saturday from 8am until 3pm at the bakery. Saturday will be the last day the bakery will be serving the cookies and donating proceeds.
You can also choose to donate, without purchasing the cookie!
The Moon Bakeshop can be found here.