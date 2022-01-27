Local attorney reacts to President Biden vowing to nominate a black female to Supreme Court

In just a few weeks, history will be made.
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will be nominating a Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Martha Lynn Sherrod, a retired district court judge and local attorney, thinks it's a great idea. Sherrod was the first Black woman to win a partisan election in North Alabama.
She said there's not enough Black women serving in the legal community, and she's hoping Biden's nomination opens doors that have historically been closed.
"I want my children — my future grandchildren — to all be able to look and see persons like themselves," said Sherrod. "Certainly long overdue."
Biden's vow to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is something many have waited years to hear out loud.
"It's certainly one of those opportunities that we want young lawyers, seasoned lawyers, those people that are even just thinking about going to law school, to be able to see that yes, you can obtain that, too," said Sherrod.
Sherrod herself made history as she broke every barrier in front of her to become the first Black female judge to win a partisan election in North Alabama.
"I became a judge — first a municipal court judge, then the presiding municipal court judge, before going over to the state court," said Sherrod.
Along the way, she became the first Black assistant district attorney and the first Black presiding municipal judge for Madison County. She also grew the specialty court system in Madison County and became the first Alabamian to chair the Judicial Council of the National Bar Association.
Sherrod's passion to serve started in her hometown.
"While growing up in Gadsden, Alabama, I did not know a practicing attorney," said Sherrod. "And I certainly didn't know any attorneys of color."
Growing up, Sherrod's mother worked as a housekeeper for a tax attorney.
"She said, 'You could go to law school. You can become a lawyer, too,' and she absolutely convinced me, and I did it, and I became a lawyer," said Sherrod.
Now, Sherrod is serving as an attorney for Conchin, Cole, Jordan & Sherrod.
She wants to see more Black women in the legal community in North Alabama.
"There's certainly not enough," Sherrod said. "That's not enough to serve this community or even to serve this state."
Thursday could be the start of turning a new page.
"I think it's a step in the right direction, and I'm looking forward to knowing who that person is going to be," said Sherrod. "He's willing to fulfill this promise, and we commend him for that."
Biden is expected to make his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February.