Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo wraps up 40th annual event

After a record-setting night Friday, Saturday was the final day of the 40th annual Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo.
All proceeds will be going directly to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
An entire community showed up to enjoy a weekend that includes bull riding, barrel racing and, of course, some nice headwear.
But, this event is also about giving back to those that go above and beyond to protect Limestone County.
"A few bucks out of my pocket to enjoy this show and knowing the cause that it goes to is absolutely amazing," said Sam Compton.
Compton is proud to attend the 40th annual Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo.
He’s worked closely with the sheriff's office before and said they're more than deserving of the proceeds provided by the community.
"Limestone County Sheriff's Office, they go above and beyond in almost everything that they do. Whether it’s asked of them or not, they do what’s right, and that’s something you can’t replace," he said.
Those proceeds will help the sheriff's office with much-needed resources that tax dollars may not always cover.
"It gives us money to buy vests. It gives us money to buy cars. Maybe we had an unexpected expense on a vehicle," said Joshua McLaughlin, sheriff of Limestone County.
The proceeds from this event also impact safety for citizens and first responders.
"It helps us serve the people, get to them. It also helps protect our officers. Corrections officers, patrol officers helps provide communication for our communications officers," said McLaughlin.
To see that type of support is almost indescribable for McLaughlin.
"It’s humbling to know that you got that kind of support in this community, especially the way things are in a lot of other places," he said.
But for Compton, attending this rodeo has a very personal side to it as well.
In September 2021, Compton's 16-year-old girlfriend died by suicide.
He said she loved everything about rodeoing.
"I know this is what she loved. This was her passion, like I said. Rodeoing was her dream, and we had planned a life around it. To be able to come out and celebrate her life and enjoy the rodeo at the same time is pretty cool," said Compton.
Compton's late girlfriend was honored at the rodeo.
Some participants even wore a flower to pay homage to her.
McLaughlin was sure in saying thank you to everyone who attended this rodeo event. He said words cannot describe the joy it brings to the sheriff's office in Limestone County.