Limestone County NAACP to host free drive-thru voter registration, education event Saturday

Alabamians who wish to register to vote, get their free photo voter ID or simply learn more about the upcoming election can do so Saturday in Limestone County.

The Limestone County NAACP will host a drive-thru voter registration and education event from 1–4 p.m. Saturday at All In One Plaza, 814 Westview Ave., Athens.

Volunteers will be onsite to help eligible Alabamians register to vote, update their voter information, learn more about absentee voting, learn about voter restoration for ex-felons or answer general questions about the election process.

The Alabama Secretary of State's office will also be onsite with its mobile unit to help eligible voters get their free photo ID. 

