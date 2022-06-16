Limestone County food banks starting to see rise in demand as inflation soars

Local food banks are seeing a rise in customers as families look to combat rising grocery store prices.
Two separate food banks in Limestone County said they're still seeing a good amount of food come in, but there's a rise in people needing food and assistance.
Just a few days ago, Mary Steele crossed paths with a family of seven. The family was in need of help getting food onto their table.
"She had about five children. They had relocated here and something went wrong," said Steele, head of the missionary department at Pleasant Grove Church.
"I run up on people like that every so often, but I know it's our duty, if we can, to reach out to them," said Steele.
Right now, Steele said donations are still pouring in.
"Most of it is from the members of this church and our small missionary society," said Steele.
But, the problem she's starting to see is that more people are needing food.
"I have had an increase. That's why we're pretty low," said Steele.
Limestone County Churches Involved is also seeing a slight rise in foot traffic.
"We'll have anywhere from 10 to 20 clients come in looking for food nearly daily," said Tom Porter, director of LCCI.
That can be up to 100 people per week. The number is expected to climb as inflation and rising interest rates weigh on Americans nationwide.
"I think the inflation is just now beginning to affect folks," said Porter.
LCCI has 41 partners supporting them, all made up of other churches in the community.
"Publix does a food drive and helps us out. We just received $30,000 worth of food just last week," said Porter.
Publix is one of LCCI's three commercial partners.
"Some of the folks that it's affecting as far as inflation may not realize that we have a food bank like we do here," said Porter. "One family will have a couple of bags of groceries that will run about $95 to $100 worth of groceries."
With the economy changes shaking the nation, Porter said the food bank's goal remains the same.
"Nobody in Limestone County goes without food," said Porter.
Last year, the food bank spent over $275,000 to support residents. That includes food and other programs offered.
According to the quarterly report, the food bank is on track to spend $100,000 more by the end of this year than in 2021.
The LCCI offers general assistance support as well. The organization asks that you visit them at its location on Jefferson Street to fill out an application for any aid needed, whether that be electric, water, rent or other utility bills.
LCCI is open 9-11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at 201 N. Jefferson St. in Athens.