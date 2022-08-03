 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Limestone County announces 2022 Christmas theme

  • Updated
  • 0

After two rounds of votes and input from thousands of people, Limestone County has chosen its 2022 Christmas theme.

"A Christmas in Candyland" won the public vote this year and will be used as inspiration as businesses and organizers decorate for the holiday season.

Events planned for this year include:

  • Christmas Open House, Nov. 18–20, Downtown Athens
  • Athens-Limestone Christmas Parade, Dec. 1, Athens
  • Sippin' Cider Festival, Dec. 10, Downtown Athens
  • Greater Ardmore Chamber Tinsel Trail, Downtown Ardmore
  • Athens-Limestone Tourism Tinsel Trail, Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you