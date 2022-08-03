Limestone County announces 2022 Christmas theme

After two rounds of votes and input from thousands of people, Limestone County has chosen its 2022 Christmas theme.
"A Christmas in Candyland" won the public vote this year and will be used as inspiration as businesses and organizers decorate for the holiday season.
Events planned for this year include:
- Christmas Open House, Nov. 18–20, Downtown Athens
- Athens-Limestone Christmas Parade, Dec. 1, Athens
- Sippin' Cider Festival, Dec. 10, Downtown Athens
- Greater Ardmore Chamber Tinsel Trail, Downtown Ardmore
- Athens-Limestone Tourism Tinsel Trail, Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens