Law enforcement agencies in DeKalb County gather to remember Deputy Steve Bobbitt

A fourth COVID-19 death has rocked the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
The Rainsville Funeral Home parking lot was packed with friends, family and local law enforcement agencies to say goodbye to Deputy Steve Bobbitt.
Those who worked alongside him said there was truly something special about him.
"They don't make men like that anymore," said Nick Brown, Chief Investigator for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
For 13 years, Deputy Bobbitt put on his badge and went to work.
"Steve is gonna answer the call and he's going to give it his all and he's going to be there for the people," said Brown.
But on Saturday, he was remembered for more than being a deputy.
"Steve was probably the most compassionate and caring and loving person," said Brown. "To spend almost 15 years in law enforcement and still have the compassion and love for people that he did, it says a lot about a man."
Regardless of the stress that comes with working in law enforcement, Deputy Bobbitt didn't let it show.
"He always had a smile on his face, he always came in hey, how you doing, I love you guys, y'all need anything," said David Smith, Chief of Corrections for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. "He was just that type of person."
There are three simple words Deputy Bobbitt would say frequently to his co-workers that now carry great weight.
"He would always end the phone call with I love you man or I love you, and I'm praying for you," said Smith.
For the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, this feels all too regular. This is the fourth COVID-19 death for the Sheriff's Office.
"It's hard, it's difficult, it took a lot of prayers, a lot of leaning on each other," said Brown.
Brown said now there's an added risk when you put on your badge that wasn't there two years ago.
"You know with first responders and nurses, the people on the front lines, we can't sit back and not do our job, we have to go and give it 110%," said Brown. "Unfortunately, with our jobs, that's what cost Steve his life, I believe."
But it's what Deputy Bobbitt loved to do, protect and serve. The risks never held him back from helping DeKalb County.
"Even when we had 3 pass away, we had to soldier on, we had to continue to do our job, we had to continue to serve the public," said Smith. "Steve did that with honor, and I'm proud to of known him."
Bobbitt was laid to rest at Mountain View Memory Gardens on Saturday. He was 55-years-old.
He leaves a wife and two daughters. Recently, Deputy Bobbitt became a grandfather.