Latest details from Sheriff Rick Singleton as fugitive and former detention center employee continue on the run

The public could play a key role in locating fugitive Casey White and former Lauderdale County Detention Center employee, Vicky White.
Tips from the public are a guiding force for agencies to follow as they track down the pair.
Right now, authorities are working on several leads, but the outcome, so far, hasn't been what authorities are hoping for.
"I wouldn't say it's cold, but it's not hot by any means," said Sheriff Rick Singleton.
Nearing the end of day 6, authorities are filing through several tips across the country.
Several tips, coming from several different states.
"That's the good thing about being affiliated with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, we have all the resources available to us so it doesn't matter where the tip or lead comes from, we have people on the ground that can go and follow through with it," said Singleton.
A simple tip is exactly how Singleton believes the two will be caught.
"Eventually someone is going to see him and it's going to be him, that's how we're probably going to catch him," said Singleton.
In the last 24 hours, Sheriff Singleton shared with WAAY31 News details about the pairs relationship, confirming February of this year, was not the first time the pair met.
"We know from the time that he was held in our facility in 2020 and when he came back in February, the two did have interaction while he was in prison," said Singleton.
That information leads Sheriff Singleton to believe that Vicky White and her background in law enforcement played a role in plotting the escape.
"I think it played a major role, it's obvious she participated in this and possibly orchestrated the whole thing," said Singleton.
Sheriff Singleton said he doesn't believe the two were in a romantic relationship, but it's not something they've ruled out.
The focus: tracking down a 6'9, 350 pound alleged killer and getting Vicky White back, alive.