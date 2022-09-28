Landon's Puzzle Pieces: How you can help provide sensory items for children with autism

One Madison County 9-year-old has the same birthday wish every year: to help other kids like himself.
Landon Smith is inching closer to being 10 years old. On the surface, he's your typical kid, but actually, he has superpowers.
"He has the most amazing photogenic memory. He can remember things from his childhood or movies, or places we've been, to things he's done," said his mother.
Landon's parents, Chris and Lauren Smith, told Landon at 5 years old he had superpowers.
"We found out Landon is autistic when he was about 4 and a half," said Lauren Smith. "He was audible but not really verbal."
But Landon's unique and special characteristics seemed more like superpowers than road blocks.
"He's just an incredibly gifted child in so many different areas," said Lauren Smith.
Once Landon learned about his superpowers, he became curious about helping other kids manage them.
"It was three summers ago, and he asked us, 'Do other kids have superpowers?'" said Chris Smith. "And well, kind of, buddy, yeah, some kids have superpowers."
As a family, Landon's Puzzle Pieces was born, out of curiosity and a shared desire to help others.
The family now collects and donates sensory items from the community every October, Landon's birthday month. They explained the items are given to Autism Support of Alabama and its local networking group, Making Connections.
Making Connections then finds families with children who will benefit from the items, like Landon does.
Sensory items allow him to regulate some of his superpowers. They're different objects or knick-knacks that calm him and boost his imagination.
"The biggest thing that I noticed is that when we have the headphones, when we have the squeezing balls, when we have the items that bring him peace, you see it wash over him," said Lauren Smith. "I think, for us, that has been the biggest reward, is that you see a child is uncomfortable or in pain, and you're able to facilitate this need."
Right now, the family is collecting sensory items through their Amazon wish list. You can also drop items off at 120 W. Dublin Drive, Suite 103, in Madison.
This year, trampolines and swings are high on the wish list. Those are two items that play a big role in helping Landon and other kids with autism.
"Our greatest desire has always been to turn around and help other families," said Lauren Smith. "As we became more able to help Landon and help him in getting through hard moments, or getting or being prepared for moments that could happen, we started sharing that heart with him."
The Smiths are hoping to expand Landon's Puzzle Pieces into a nationwide program to help more families across the country.
Click here to go to Landon's Puzzle Pieces Amazon list.
Donations are tax deductible. Forms can be sent if a donor uses their home address.