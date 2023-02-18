 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.8 feet on 02/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Laissez les bons temps rouler! Huntsville's Mardi Gras parade is back

  • 0

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Huntsville's Mardi Gras parade returned for 2023. 

The city had its own answer to the large parades held in cities such as New Orleans and St. Louis. 

"It's great that we've got festivities here in Huntsville," said Marydae Blank, executive director of the Blount Hospitality House, which runs the parade. "You don't have to go all the way down south to just have a little bit of Mardi Gras flair."

Huntsville's Mardi Gras Parade

One of many floats that participated in Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in downtown Huntsville. 

Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Huntsville watching the floats pass by and trying their luck at catching the beads. 

The festivities offered more than just fun, as the proceeds from people entering floats all go back towards the Blount Hospitality House. 

"It's Huntsville's answer to the Ronald McDonald House," said Blank. 

The foundation offers affordable housing to out-of-town families whose loved ones are dealing with health issues in Huntsville hospitals. 

Blank said seeing the crowds back this year put a smile to her face. 

"It takes a village to keep us afloat," said Blank. "And we need the village for sure."

