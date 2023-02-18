Laissez les bons temps rouler! Huntsville's Mardi Gras parade is back

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Huntsville's Mardi Gras parade returned for 2023.
The city had its own answer to the large parades held in cities such as New Orleans and St. Louis.
"It's great that we've got festivities here in Huntsville," said Marydae Blank, executive director of the Blount Hospitality House, which runs the parade. "You don't have to go all the way down south to just have a little bit of Mardi Gras flair."
Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Huntsville watching the floats pass by and trying their luck at catching the beads.
The festivities offered more than just fun, as the proceeds from people entering floats all go back towards the Blount Hospitality House.
"It's Huntsville's answer to the Ronald McDonald House," said Blank.
The foundation offers affordable housing to out-of-town families whose loved ones are dealing with health issues in Huntsville hospitals.
Blank said seeing the crowds back this year put a smile to her face.
"It takes a village to keep us afloat," said Blank. "And we need the village for sure."