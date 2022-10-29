 Skip to main content
Junior League of Huntsville hosts Apple Annie Carnival

Families headed to Constitution Hall Park on Saturday to celebrate the Junior League of Huntsville's 51st anniversary. 

People attend the Apple Annie Day Carnival

Over a hundred people showed up at Constitution Hall Park in Huntsville to celebrate Apple Annie Day.

The group put together its 2nd annual Apple Annie Carnival, which was free to attend. 

Tickets for games and for food cost $2 a piece. 

Kids were able to get their face painted like Spider-Man or play apple-themed games to win prizes. 

The Junior League of Huntsville sold Honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples in a variety of sizes. 

100% of the proceeds from the event went towards the Junior League of Huntsville's mission to develop young women. 

Proceeds will assist the group in giving out scholarships and providing prom clothing for those most in need. 

