July 4 Weekend Roundup: North Alabama celebrates Independence Day

Communities and organizations across North Alabama are hosting events this weekend in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday.
Below you can find some of the many festivities planned for the public. From fireworks to live music to food, there’s something for everybody to enjoy.
Athens: Enjoy free hot dogs, cotton candy and soft drinks from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Cultivate Church on U.S. 31, then find a good spot nearby to watch the Red, White & Boom Fireworks Show at Athens Stadium at 8:30 p.m.
Decatur: Spirit of America begins noon Monday at Point Mallard Park. The festival is one of the largest celebrations in Alabama with plenty for families to do before the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.
Florence: The Spirit of Freedom Celebration features live music in McFarland Park from 3–8 p.m. Friday with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
Fort Payne: DeSoto State Park will host a weekend of events, starting with the annual Splish & Splash Pool Party from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday. Admission $1 per person.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, the Independence Day parade sets off from DeSoto’s park headquarters to the improved campground. Free to watch, or bring your decorated car by 2:45 p.m. to the headquarters to join. After, bring a homemade ice cream recipe or dessert to share with fellow guests at the 4 p.m. ice cream social.
Fyffe: The second annual Freedom Day kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday with hot dogs, ice cream, live music, inflatables, games and pony rides at Fyffe Park, all leading up to the fireworks show.
Guntersville: Bring your lawn chair for a free, live performance from Soul Survivor at Civitan Park from 6:30–9 p.m. Monday, with fireworks immediately following on Lake Guntersville. The city says the best viewing for the fireworks will be along Sunset Drive.
Henagar: The 40th Sand Mountain Potato Festival begins 9 a.m. Monday with a patriotic parade ending in the city park, where the city will host tournaments, antique vehicle shows, vendors, live entertainment and of course, a variety of potato-inspired dishes. A fireworks show ends the day once the sun goes down.
Huntsville: MidCity District kicks the holiday weekend off with free music, food and fun Friday, followed by a variety of Saturday events: 9 a.m. yoga, 11 a.m. live music, a mullet and mustache contest at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Come back Sunday for a watermelon carving contest from 1-2:30 p.m.
Big Spring Park will be home to a free, live performance from Peruvian Coin and JED Eye from 6:30–8 p.m. Monday, part of the ongoing Concerts in the Park series.
Add more art to your weekend with free admission to the Huntsville Museum of Art from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Madison: Celebrate the holiday weekend with the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field. Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday for the crawfish festival, with crawfish for sale and tickets only $10 per person. There’ll be live entertainment, games, a crawfish-eating contest and more until 9:30 p.m.
On Monday, Rocket City Trash Pandas will take on the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field. Home game activities include a patriotic jersey auction and a post-game fireworks show. Tickets start at $8.72 each, gates open at 5 p.m. and first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
If that’s not your kind of thing, there’s also a free event at Dublin Park with inflatables, live music, food vendors and fireworks. Park at Bob Jones High School and ride the free shuttle to the park. Fun begins at 5 p.m. Saturday with fireworks at 9 p.m.
Russellville: Jam on Sloss Lake is an all-day event Monday, with a car show from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., splash pad from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., inflatables from noon until 8 p.m. and live music from 5 p.m. until the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.