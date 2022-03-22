Julian Newman Elementary School student left at Nashville Zoo for hours on Monday

A visit to the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere took an alarming turn for a North Alabama child on Monday.
According to the Nashville zoo, a Julian Newman Elementary School student lost his group and alerted a nearby worker.
The Marketing and Public Relations Director of the Nashville Zoo, Jim Bartoo, said children commonly get displaced from groups, especially on busier days. Although, Bartoo said a child is usually re-united with their group relatively quickly, if they've been split up.
Not in Monday's case. The group that child traveled with left the zoo and returned to Athens, leaving the child displaced until later that afternoon, when his parents picked him up.
The Nashville Zoo said the Julian Newman student came up to a staff member in one of the zoo's restaurants indicating he may have been left behind.
When a situation like that takes place, the zoo starts its "Lost Child Protocol."
"The first thing that will do is we'll send out a radio call to the whole staff indicating that we have a lost child, usually through a code that we send and at that point, all staff are supposed to be going out and looking for the group or the individual on the other that may be on the other end of that," said Bartoo.
Bartoo said the child was safely re-united with his parents after staying with park security.
It's unknown if the school helped in anyway to get that child back home or when the school realized the child was missing from the group.
WAAY31 reached out to Athens City Schools and Julian Newman Elementary School to learn more details on what unraveled or how this happened. They have not responded to any requests.