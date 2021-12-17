James Crawford Park in Huntsville has 150 new trees

James Crawford Park in Huntsville now has 150 new trees.
Volunteers of all ages helped the city of Huntsville's Operation Green Team to plant the trees.
The Director of Landscape Management for the city, Brian Walker, told WAAY 31 that it's going to transform the park and make it even more enjoyable for people.
“The importance of having this is the benefit of the trees being here for years to come, it’s going to create shade, it’s going to take in what used to be an old ball field and turn it into more of a passive type park where people can go out and enjoy themselves," he said.
Walker said he hopes this will further encourage people to do their part in putting the planet first.