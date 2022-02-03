'It gets harder every year': Family searches for missing Cullman woman on National Missing Persons day

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 6.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'It gets harder every year': Family searches for missing Cullman woman on National Missing Persons day

Tabitha Franklin missing

Tabitha Franklin has been missing since August 13, 2009.

 By Nicole Zedeck

February 3rd is National Missing Persons day, which highlights the thousands of people who go missing every year.

While most people are found, some remain missing for years. This takes a massive toll on family, friends and law enforcement.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, social media and tips from the public are crucial in helping locate individuals. Right now, HPD says there are no active missing persons cases in Huntsville.

However, that's not the case throughout North Alabama, as many families spend years searching for their loved one.

"It gets harder every year," says Dawson Franklin.

He has been searching for his mother, Tabitha Franklin, since she went missing in Cullman back in 2009. He says the outdated technology doesn't help in his search.

"I feel like if it was more advanced like it is now, it would be out more, out in the world more than it was," says Franklin.

The Huntsville Police Department agrees with him.

"With the digital world we have access to social media, obviously news outlets that we put out information, and we get a fairly quicker response that way," says Sgt. Rosalind White.

A quick response can turn into a quick reunion for families.

"Someone missing is someone's loved one, and we want everyone to be able to locate their loved one if in a case they come up missing," says White.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the sooner you can report someone missing, the better chance of finding them. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey dispels a common misconception and states, "There is no amount of time that you have to wait and contact your law enforcement officer to report a missing person."

While most people are found within 72 hours, ALEA says they never stop searching for those who remain missing.

"Those cases still remain out there, we still are actively searching. We never come to a point where we just completely stop," says Bailey.

Franklin doesn't know if that is the case with his mother.

"I feel like they've given up, like they're not even trying. They're not looking for leads, they're not doing anything about it," he says.

After all these years, the hardest part for his family is the lack of closure.

"Me, my brother, and my sister we don't have a place to go, like a gravesite to talk to her or anything because we just don't know where she is. We have none of her belongings, we have nothing to like remind us of her or anything," says Franklin.

If you have any information about Tabitha Franklin please contact the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com