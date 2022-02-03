'It gets harder every year': Family searches for missing Cullman woman on National Missing Persons day

February 3rd is National Missing Persons day, which highlights the thousands of people who go missing every year.
While most people are found, some remain missing for years. This takes a massive toll on family, friends and law enforcement.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, social media and tips from the public are crucial in helping locate individuals. Right now, HPD says there are no active missing persons cases in Huntsville.
However, that's not the case throughout North Alabama, as many families spend years searching for their loved one.
"It gets harder every year," says Dawson Franklin.
He has been searching for his mother, Tabitha Franklin, since she went missing in Cullman back in 2009. He says the outdated technology doesn't help in his search.
"I feel like if it was more advanced like it is now, it would be out more, out in the world more than it was," says Franklin.
The Huntsville Police Department agrees with him.
"With the digital world we have access to social media, obviously news outlets that we put out information, and we get a fairly quicker response that way," says Sgt. Rosalind White.
A quick response can turn into a quick reunion for families.
"Someone missing is someone's loved one, and we want everyone to be able to locate their loved one if in a case they come up missing," says White.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the sooner you can report someone missing, the better chance of finding them. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey dispels a common misconception and states, "There is no amount of time that you have to wait and contact your law enforcement officer to report a missing person."
While most people are found within 72 hours, ALEA says they never stop searching for those who remain missing.
"Those cases still remain out there, we still are actively searching. We never come to a point where we just completely stop," says Bailey.
Franklin doesn't know if that is the case with his mother.
"I feel like they've given up, like they're not even trying. They're not looking for leads, they're not doing anything about it," he says.
After all these years, the hardest part for his family is the lack of closure.
"Me, my brother, and my sister we don't have a place to go, like a gravesite to talk to her or anything because we just don't know where she is. We have none of her belongings, we have nothing to like remind us of her or anything," says Franklin.
If you have any information about Tabitha Franklin please contact the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.