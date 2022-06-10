Inflation hits 40-year high, how to spend and save

Gas, groceries and airfare, costing us all more. Inflation hitting a 40-year high in May.
"We went to Burger King couple weeks ago and they said weekly they're changing their prices because inflation is going up so quickly," said Leah Brown, a resident of Owens Cross Roads. "We're not eating out as much, we're just trying to meal plan a lot more so we can save as much money as we can."
Financial advisor, Andrew Gipner, said the first step everyone should take is creating a monthly budget. You'll be able to see all your expenses and see what needs to be cut out.
"I'm not buying extra things," said Brown. "I've actually told my kids we need to watch what we're eating and make sure we're not wasting food because everything costs so much."
Another tip, cancel any monthly subscriptions or cut back on daily coffee runs.
When going go the grocery store, try to find a place like Kroger, where you can earn gas points, lowering the overall cost on filling your tank.
Insurance on your possessions may also be a costly charge each month, Gipner said make sure you have the best plan available.
And if you're biggest spending comes at the gas pump, Gipner said talk to your employer.
"Maybe it's a situation where individuals can talk to their employer and say hey I'm coming into the office, maybe I can work a few days from home so that I can save on the gas prices," said Gipner.
During these times, you don't want to dip into your savings.
Gipner said it's good to start an emergency fund, separate from your savings. Putting money into a separate fund gives your cushion if spending gets tight.