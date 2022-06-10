Inflation has hit a 40-year high. Here's how to spend and save

Gas, groceries and airfare are costing us all more as inflation rose to a 40-year high in May.
"We went to Burger King couple weeks ago, and they said weekly, they're changing their prices, because inflation is going up so quickly," said Leah Brown, a resident of Owens Cross Roads. "We're not eating out as much. We're just trying to meal plan a lot more, so we can save as much money as we can."
Financial advisor Andrew Gipner said the first step that everyone should take is creating a monthly budget. You'll be able to see all your expenses and see what needs to be cut out.
"I'm not buying extra things," said Brown. "I've actually told my kids we need to watch what we're eating and make sure we're not wasting food, because everything costs so much."
Other tips: Cancel any monthly subscriptions, and cut back on daily coffee runs.
When going to the grocery store, try to find a place like Kroger, where you can earn gas points, lowering the overall cost on filling your tank.
Insurance on your possessions may also be a costly charge each month, so Gipner said make sure you have the best plan available.
And if your biggest spending comes at the gas pump, Gipner said, talk to your employer.
"Maybe it's a situation where individuals can talk to their employer and say, 'Hey, I'm coming into the office. Maybe I can work a few days from home so that I can save on the gas prices,'" said Gipner.
During these times, you don't want to dip into your savings.
Gipner said it's good to start an emergency fund, separate from your savings. Putting money into a separate fund gives you a cushion if spending gets tight.