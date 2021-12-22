'I slowly ended up in a dumpster': Recovering addict thanks police officer for saving her life

Words have weight — so much, in fact, that they can change someone's life.
For one Decatur woman struggling with drug abuse, it was the words a police officer told her that helped her find the strength to get clean.
"I was young. I started when I was 18 years old. I thought I was cool," said Leslie Cooper, now a recovering addict. "I slowly ended up in a dumpster."
Cooper had not returned to the dumpster since the day a Decatur Police officer found her inside it in January 2020.
"It's numbing," Cooper said. "I was inside of there, and now, I'm not."
Cooper doesn't remember a lot from that day. At that point in her addiction, she would use anything she could get her hands on.
"I don't know if I voluntarily got in there, if I was put in there — I'm not sure," she said. "I just remember hearing the door open."
Behind that door was Officer Darius Carr.
"You can just tell the pain in his eyes, and at that point, I was just basically thinking, 'Just leave me here,'" Cooper said.
He arrested Cooper for warrants. It would not be the only time the two interacted, and it would not be the only time he attempted to get through to her.
"He was like, 'Just do better. This isn't the life that was chosen for you. You choose this path,'" Cooper said. "And I kind of just rolled my eyes and walked off."
But his voice was stuck inside her head. She would see him a few more times, and each time, he would say the same thing: Do better.
One day, she chose to listen.
Since August, Cooper has been in recovery. Now, almost two years after she was first arrested by Carr, she is walking back into the Decatur Police Department a different woman and a better woman.
Cooper was able to tell the officer, face to face, how he saved her life.
"If this man, that can basically write me off like the rest of the world did, can see something in me, then why couldn't I see it in myself? So thank you," Cooper said.
Carr said seeing Cooper reminded him of why he puts on his uniform every day.
"We have had our encounters, you know," he said. "It's an opportunity (to say), 'OK, I can use the position I'm in to speak life into her,' you know?"
Carr said he got into the police force because he felt a calling to help those dealing with substance abuse.
"I'm doing it because, you know, this is what I was meant to do," he said.
Cooper has restored relationships with her kids, started working again and began living in a recovery center in Florence. She will go back to school in January.
She is now optimistic about her future, a future she said she knew she wouldn't have if not for Carr and his compassion.
"He's a good man," Cooper said. "(He) definitely saved my life that day."
Her goal is to become a drug counselor and help other people battling addiction.