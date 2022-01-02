“I’m kind of numb," New Market woman describes feeling after home was destroyed from Saturday's storms

Saturday night's storms destroyed some homes in the New Market area.
Kylie Quimby's mobile home was blown off its base and destroyed in the process. Quimby walked WAAY 31 through what happened Saturday night.
“I’m kind of numb. I don’t know how to feel," said Quimby.
Quimby and her two young daughters left their new market home on Saturday night to pick up her niece for a sleepover.
Quimby's mom decided to stay home.
By the time Quimby got to her sisters house, a tornado warning was issued for Madison County.
Quimby said her mom let her know she was getting into her safe place.
“3 minutes after that, you know, I start blowing her up because it said, 'Tennessee State Line,' whatever, and no sooner than that she wouldn’t answer the phone," said Quimby.
Quimby then rushed back to her home on J B Walker Rd.
Once she got there, she discovered her home was destroyed and there were no signs of her mom.
When WAAY 31 asked her what her first thoughts were, while holding back tears she replied, "That my mom was gone."
Quimby said her neighbors friend found her mom screaming for help.
She made it out with non-life threatening injuries.
“I didn’t care about the house, you know, it can all be replaced, but my momma, that’s all I got, and God pulled her through it," Quimby said emotionally.
The walls, roof, and windows of her mobile home are gone.
Quimby's belongings, here 3 and 5-year-olds toys are scattered all along the road.
“The realization of me having to tell my kids that, not only did we lose our home but they’ve lost everything, that’s what’s getting me today," she said.
Members of the community came out right away to help Quimby start picking up the pieces.
It's going to be a long recovery process and Quimby said she's just going to take things one day at a time.
A GoFundMe was created to help assist Quimby and her family.