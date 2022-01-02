“I’m kind of numb," New Market woman describes feeling after home was destroyed from Saturday's storms

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 PM CST Sunday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM CST Sunday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.8 feet
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.4 feet on 12/23/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches, with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Jackson counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

“I’m kind of numb," New Market woman describes feeling after home was destroyed from Saturday's storms

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday night's storms destroyed some homes in the New Market area. 

Kylie Quimby's mobile home was blown off its base and destroyed in the process. Quimby walked WAAY 31 through what happened Saturday night.

“I’m kind of numb. I don’t know how to feel," said Quimby.

Quimby and her two young daughters left their new market home on Saturday night to pick up her niece for a sleepover. 

Quimby's mom decided to stay home.

By the time Quimby got to her sisters house, a tornado warning was issued for Madison County.

Quimby said her mom let her know she was getting into her safe place.

“3 minutes after that, you know, I start blowing her up because it said, 'Tennessee State Line,' whatever, and no sooner than that she wouldn’t answer the phone," said Quimby.

Quimby then rushed back to her home on J B Walker Rd.

Once she got there, she discovered her home was destroyed and there were no signs of her mom.

When WAAY 31 asked her what her first thoughts were, while holding back tears she replied, "That my mom was gone."

Quimby said her neighbors friend found her mom screaming for help.

She made it out with non-life threatening injuries.

“I didn’t care about the house, you know, it can all be replaced, but my momma, that’s all I got, and God pulled her through it," Quimby said emotionally.

The walls, roof, and windows of her mobile home are gone.

Quimby's belongings, here 3 and 5-year-olds toys are scattered all along the road.

“The realization of me having to tell my kids that, not only did we lose our home but they’ve lost everything, that’s what’s getting me today," she said.

Members of the community came out right away to help Quimby start picking up the pieces.

It's going to be a long recovery process and Quimby said she's just going to take things one day at a time.

A GoFundMe was created to help assist Quimby and her family.

 

 

