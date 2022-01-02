'I don't know how to feel': New Market woman's home destroyed by Saturday storms

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Black Ice Possible Tuesday Morning Along and East of Interstate 65...

Melting snow will refreeze this evening across the Tennessee
Valley, creating patches of black ice, especially on bridges and
overpasses Tuesday morning. This includes Limestone, Morgan,
Cullman, Marshall, Madison, Jackson, and Dekalb Counties in Alabama.
In Southern Middle Tennessee, this includes Lincoln, Franklin, and
Moore Counties.

Allow extra time to reach your destination Tuesday morning, and do
not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of snow or ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

'I don't know how to feel': New Market woman's home destroyed by Saturday storms

  • Updated
  • 0

What was supposed to be a family sleepover turned into a family nightmare as one woman found her home and possessions destroyed by Saturday's storms in New Market.

Kylie Quimby's mobile home was blown off its base by Saturday's storms. She had left with her two young daughters moments before to pick up her niece for a sleepover, while her mother had stayed home.

“I’m kind of numb. I don’t know how to feel," said Quimby as she walked WAAY 31 through the events of that evening.

By the time Quimby got to her sister's house, a tornado warning was issued for Madison County. Quimby said her mom let her know she was getting into her safe place.

“Three minutes after that, you know, I start blowing her up because it said, 'Tennessee State Line,' whatever, and no sooner than that, she wouldn’t answer the phone," said Quimby.

Quimby then rushed back to her home on J B Walker Road.

Once she got there, she discovered her home was destroyed. There was no sign of her mom.

When WAAY 31 asked her what her first thoughts were, while holding back tears, she replied, "That my mom was gone."

Quimby said her neighbor's friend found her mom screaming for help. She made it out with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I didn’t care about the house, you know, it can all be replaced, but my momma, that’s all I got, and God pulled her through it," Quimby said.

The walls, roof and windows of her mobile home are gone. Quimby's belongings, including toys for her 3- and 5-year-old children, were scattered all along the road.

“The realization of me having to tell my kids that, not only did we lose our home but they’ve lost everything, that’s what’s getting me today," she said.

Members of the community came out right away to help Quimby start picking up the pieces. It's going to be a long recovery process, but Quimby said she's just going to take things one day at a time.

A GoFundMe was created to help assist Quimby and her family.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com