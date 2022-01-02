'I don't know how to feel': New Market woman's home destroyed by Saturday storms

What was supposed to be a family sleepover turned into a family nightmare as one woman found her home and possessions destroyed by Saturday's storms in New Market.
Kylie Quimby's mobile home was blown off its base by Saturday's storms. She had left with her two young daughters moments before to pick up her niece for a sleepover, while her mother had stayed home.
“I’m kind of numb. I don’t know how to feel," said Quimby as she walked WAAY 31 through the events of that evening.
By the time Quimby got to her sister's house, a tornado warning was issued for Madison County. Quimby said her mom let her know she was getting into her safe place.
“Three minutes after that, you know, I start blowing her up because it said, 'Tennessee State Line,' whatever, and no sooner than that, she wouldn’t answer the phone," said Quimby.
Quimby then rushed back to her home on J B Walker Road.
Once she got there, she discovered her home was destroyed. There was no sign of her mom.
When WAAY 31 asked her what her first thoughts were, while holding back tears, she replied, "That my mom was gone."
Quimby said her neighbor's friend found her mom screaming for help. She made it out with non-life-threatening injuries.
“I didn’t care about the house, you know, it can all be replaced, but my momma, that’s all I got, and God pulled her through it," Quimby said.
The walls, roof and windows of her mobile home are gone. Quimby's belongings, including toys for her 3- and 5-year-old children, were scattered all along the road.
“The realization of me having to tell my kids that, not only did we lose our home but they’ve lost everything, that’s what’s getting me today," she said.
Members of the community came out right away to help Quimby start picking up the pieces. It's going to be a long recovery process, but Quimby said she's just going to take things one day at a time.
A GoFundMe was created to help assist Quimby and her family.