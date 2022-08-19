Huntsville's unemployment rate is 2.7%, how one restaurant in the Rocket City is gaining workers

The Rocket City is booming with growth. More businesses are choosing to call Huntsville home.
A brand new Slim Chickens opened its doors on Monday.
Despite months of a continuously low unemployment rate, staffing a new location proved to be no obstacle for Co-owner, Alan Renfroe.
Renfroe owns the three Huntsville locations with Dana Price.
"We opened in October last year in Clift Farm, in January at Town Madison, and this past Monday here on South Parkway," said Renfroe.
90 employees were hired at the new location on Memorial Parkway.
"I mean we've been really non-stop most of the day," said Renfroe. "We're able to process a lot of cars to drive-thru, with a double drive-thru, it's been fun and exciting for us."
Being able to handle the volume of customers is made possible by the amount of employees.
"If our team members are happy, if they're successful in what they're doing, they're going to take care of our guests," said Renfroe. "Which allows us to reinvest back into those team members with pay raises and benefits."
Renfroe said the secret to hiring in the restaurant industry right now, starts with a certain level of care.
"I think as an industry, we've got to make our environments more appealing and really treat our people differently than they're accustomed to in the restaurant industry," said Renfroe. "I really believe companies have had to change in order to attract the right people, and those that don't, they're the ones that are struggling."
Lyndsay Ferguson, Vice President of Workforce for Huntsville-Madison Counter Chamber of Commerce, said if a restaurant is still having a hard time hiring, they should try to build relationships within the community.
"Look at our K-12 partners, also working with others in the community, whether that's a non-profit sector or a social services sector," said Ferguson. "Often times they're talking with and working with individuals who are actively seeking employment."
The unemployment rate in Huntsville is 2.7%, but Ferguson and Renfroe said there's ways to find workers and have them stay.
As Huntsville continues to grow, Ferguson said more families will also be moving to the area. In turn, more kids and spouses will ultimately be looking for opportunities to work.
Ferguson said in the words of Mayor Tommy Battle, Huntsville shouldn't want to be the biggest, but the best. That includes the cities growing restaurant industry.
If you're looking to support local businesses, Huntsville is celebrating restaurant week until August 21, 2022.