Huntsville volunteers honor fallen veterans with wreath ceremony

On Saturday, people laid 800 wreaths at Valhalla Memory Gardens in Huntsville, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
The day is meant to honor the men and women who have served our country and since have fallen.
"We are all people just trying to honor and remember those that have served before," said Christine Harbison, sector vice president with Northrop Grumman.
Those who volunteer want to make sure that the sacrifices the veterans made are never forgotten.
"The freedoms [we] have today is because of what others have done for [us] in the past," said Harbison.
For Harbison, the ceremony is quite personal.
"My husband served in the army," said Harbison. "My son is [currently] serving in the army."
As each person lays a wreath down, they made sure to remember and thank the hero for what they have done.
Event organizers say this year's event had more people show up to volunteer than last year. The increase in volunteers this year is making Harbison believe they might need to expand.
"I was commenting that we may need to start doing multiple cemeteries because we are getting so large," said Harbison. "That is a tremendous feeling."
Harbison said she has been participating for three years and said she plans on continuing to do so in the future.