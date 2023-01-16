Huntsville veterans organization to honor National Blood Donor Month with Saturday blood drive

Many of them faced battle overseas, and now members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2702 are taking on a different kind of battle at home.
Gentry-Isom VFW Post 2702 has committed to honoring National Blood Donor Month by helping replenish the blood supplies at North Alabama hospitals.
To accomplish this, they're working with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the VFW chapter's Post Home, 2900 N. Memorial Parkway, Huntsville.
"By partnering with LifeSouth and hosting a blood drive, we can serve this community by providing life-saving blood to our local hospitals and their patients," said Jimmie Sapp, VFW Post No. 2702 commander.
All blood types are needed, and donors are asked to donate now to ensure local hospitals have the blood they need to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses.
Anyone who is eligible to donate is welcome to do so. Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission; weigh at least 110 pounds; be in good health; and bring valid photo ID with them to donate.
All donors will receive refreshments, a thank-you gift card and a mini physical that includes cholesterol, iron, temperature and blood pressure checks.
For more information or to find other blood drives in your area, click here.